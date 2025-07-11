New assistant prosecutor hired by county

CENTREVILLE — St. Joseph County Prosecutor Deborah Davis announced in a press release Monday the hiring of Angelique Camfield as a new assistant prosecutor with the prosecutor’s office, giving the office near-full staffing levels.

Camfield has experience in both private practice and prosecutorial roles in Calhoun, Allegan, and Kalamazoo counties, and has earned awards for her prosecutorial work, mainly in domestic violence and rape cases, receiving the Lavern Brann Memorial Award in 2020 from Sexual Assault Services of Calhoun County, and a 15-year service award from the Prosecuting Attorney Association of Michigan in 2022.

Camfield joins Davis, Chief Assistant Prosecutor Josh Robare, and Senior Assistant Prosecutor Gary Gabry, which Davis said offers over 100 years of combined legal experience.

“These attorneys could make more in private practice,” Davis said in a statement. “But they’ve chosen public service because they care deeply about safety, fairness, and real justice—and that’s exactly what our community deserves.”

Davis said in her statement the hiring of Camfield marks a “major milestone” in fulfilling her campaign promise to “rebuild the Prosecutor’s Office.”

“The citizens didn’t elect me to play political games—they elected me to fix this office and pursue justice,” Davis said. “I’m focused on delivering on the promises I made, without engaging in petty politics.”

A fifth member of the office, Abby Stoll of Sherwood, a recent Michigan State University College of Law graduate, is preparing for Bar licensure, with Davis saying Stoll is currently practicing part-time under supervision with the intent to stay on indefinitely upon admission to the State Bar of Michigan.

