New township park to get LCWM assist

Saugatuck Township and the Land Conservancy of West Michigan have signed a memorandum of understanding by which conservancy will fund 5-percent, up to $200,000 of its costs to establish a new 119-acre Riverside Park and nature preserve on the Kalamazoo River.

The agreement follows last month’s Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund board recommending the state legislature grant $2.46-million to the township towards that end.

The nonprofit Land Conservancy works with municipalities within its region to protect rivers, lakes and lands that are its natural heritage. Locally it has helped create conservation easements for the Saugatuck Harbor Natural Area, Saugatuck Dunes State Park, Tallmadge Woods, Huyser Farm Park and Castle Park.

The land eyed for Riverside sits adjacent to 145 acres of state-owned marshland and directly across from the township-owned River Bluff Park.

It features about 2,200 feet of river frontage and inhabits diverse natural features, such as extensive coastal wetlands, a wooded ravine with a flowing tributary, shrub wetlands and a large open field.

The township seeks to acquire and transform it into a public park with preserved natural habitats and public recreation opportunities. Protection of the land would conserve an important ecological corridor.

The LCWM has launched a fundraising campaign to secure the remaining funds needed for the township’s acquisition.

Accessing the state funding relies on the local partners providing 30 percent of the total project cost.

The township parks and trail millage, approved by voters in 2022, enabled the township to raise $880,000, 80 percent, of the required local match. The Land Conservancy has committed to raising the remaining 20 percent to help the project cross the finish line.

“Projects like Riverside Park only happen when communities plan ahead, act proactively and collaboratively, said state Rep. Joey Andrews (D-St. Joseph).

“Without the foresight of Saugatuck Township, the leadership of the Land Conservancy and long-standing state programs like the Trust Fund, this opportunity to protect a rare stretch of the Kalamazoo River and secure public access for the future would simply not be possible.”

The MNRTF grant recommendation from moves next to the Michigan Legislature, where it will be considered for approval as part of the state’s appropriation process. Once approved, the legislature will forward a bill to the governor for signature.

“As we await the grant approval,” said LCWM executive director Kim Karn, “we are asking the community to help make Riverside Park a reality.”

The family of a local resident committed to the stewardship of this natural land has generously agreed to provide a gift as match to increase the impact of donations to Riverside Park.

Donations can be made online or by mail. More information can be found at naturenearby.org/saugatuck-township-riverside-park.

