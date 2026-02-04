Saugatuck boys show improvement in loss to Martin

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

MARTIN—What a difference a month and a half can make.

When the boys basketball teams from Saugatuck and Martin met in December, the Trailblazers were limited to 19 points as the Clippers rolled to a win.

In the rematch in Martin on Friday, Jan. 30, Saugatuck’s Sam Bos scored 19 points by himself.

And while Martin ended up winning 47-46 in overtime, Saugatuck coach Ty Rock praised the improvement his team as made in the past six weeks.

“The guys played hard and are starting to play at an intensity that allows us to compete,” Saugatuck coach Ty Rock said. “The record book might not show it, but there is improvement each game and we just need to keep doing that.”

Martin coach Corby Callaway was definitely impressed with the improvement he saw from Saugatuck.

“Hard-fought win against a much improved Saugatuck team,” Martin coach Corby Callaway said. “They gave us problems all night.”

Saugatuck played with greater intensity and confidence compared to the first meeting, forcing the Clippers into a tight, back-and-forth battle that wasn’t decided until the closing moments.

Martin controlled the action early, taking a 15-8 lead after the first quarter. At halftime, the Clippers’ advantage stood at 27-18.

But Saugatuck responded in the third quarter, using a 16-7 scoring edge to knot the game at 34-34 entering the final frame.

The teams matched each other point for point in the fourth stanza, with the score deadlocked at 44-44 to force overtime.

A slim 3-2 edge in the extra session was enough to propel Martin to the win.

“It was an overall great win for us,” Callaway said. “This is a game we would have lost the last two years.”

The Clippers leaned heavily on Blake Sweeting, who turned in another standout performance with 18 points, 13 rebounds, three steals and three blocks.

“Another huge night for Blake,” Callaway said. “Our guys stuck together when things weren’t going right and just kept grinding.”

Jason Marshall added 12 points, along with four assists and four steals, while Ethan Fitzpatrick chipped in nine points.

Jackson Kennedy finished with eight rebounds, four blocks and three assists.

Callaway said the ability to stay composed in a close game was a positive sign for his team.

Despite the narrow loss, Rock said the focus remains on growth rather than results.

“We just need to keep doing that,” he said of his team’s improved focus on the fundamentals. “If we do, the wins will come.”

Like this: Like Loading...