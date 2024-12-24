Next Laketown manager still unsure

Bob Genetski

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

A special Laketown Township Board meeting scheduled for Dec. 17 had to be canceled due to a lack of quorum. No new special meeting date has been announced, leaving the township with the chance of having no manager after Jan. 3, 2025.

The next regular monthly board meeting is Jan. 15.

A quorum is the legal number of board members who must be present for a meeting to take place. In the case of the township board, three people are required, but only two could attend last week’s scheduled special session.

Current Manager Al Meshkin announced his retirement in July. His last day is Jan. 3. The replacement process began in August and a search committee received about 40 applicants. It was narrowed to three.

On Nov. 13, the board approved negotiations with Bob Genetski, choosing the current Allegan County Clerk over Bronson City Manager Brandon Mersman.

Supervisor Steve Ringelberg negotiated a contract with Genetski for $110,000 with the possibility of a bonus. The job offer posted a salary range of $115,000 to $140,000.

On Dec. 11 the board failed to approve the contract offer by a 2-2 vote, lacking a majority

Ringelberg and treasurer Jim Johnson supported the contract with Genetski, saying the Saugatuck resident is well-known, a quick learner and was responsive to constituent needs when he served in the State House from 2009-2014. After Genetski left due to term limits, he was elected county clerk.

Township clerk Jim Delaney and trustee Mike Koeman, who want to hire Mersman because of his experience in local government, said they wanted more time to consider the candidates and read the contract offer.

Trustee Mark Timmerman participated in the discussion through Zoom but by law could not vote.

Koeman proposed negotiating with both Genetski and Mersman simultaneously. That motion failed 2-2: Ringelberg and Johnson opposing simultaneous negotiations, and Koeman and Delaney supporting the added talks.

The main motion to approve the contract with Genetski failed 2-2 as well with Ringelberg and Johnson in favor. Koeman and Delaney were opposed.