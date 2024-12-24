Shop with a Hero celebrates 12th year in Plainwell

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

If you drove past the Plainwell Meijer on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 19, you might have noticed several police vehicles in the parking lot.

There was no cause for concern, however, as the first responders were at Meijer for the annual Shop with a Hero program.

In its 12th year, Shop with a Hero allows students from Plainwell Middle School to do their Christmas shopping with the assistance of local law-enforcement personnel, EMTs and other first responders.

Plainwell Middle School principal Ben Manting praised the first responders who participated in the program.

“I can’t say enough about the support that these first responders show to our students and families,” he said. “They volunteer their own time to come here and make a positive contact with a student.

“I don’t have the exact numbers, but it seemed as though this year we had more participants than ever before including conservation officers and 911 dispatch workers.”

Plainwell Community Schools resource officer Bob Farris was among the participants.

“This is an awesome event with many people involved from the school, community and our public,” Farris said.

This year’s Shop with a Hero provided 130 PMS students with gift cards worth $170 each. Funding for the program is provided by an anonymous donor.

And as is always the case, staff members from PMS volunteered to wrap the gifts after students were done shopping.

“This occasion was truly special for the PCS students and the local heroes who assisted them in their holiday shopping,” the district said in a statement. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our anonymous donor, whose generosity creates this wonderful opportunity for our students each year, impacting countless lives.

“We also appreciate the local heroes, volunteers and the fantastic gift wrappers for contributing to such a memorable experience for our middle school l students.”

Manting echoed those sentiments.

“In addition to the first responders, staff members from Plainwell Middle School come and wrap the gifts for the students after they shop,” he said. “This is a fantastic opportunity for our staff to connect with students outside of the classroom.”

Students who participate in the program are nominated by teachers, counselors or administrators.

“I have had several students express to me that it is one of their favorite parts of the entire year,” Manting said. “It gives them the opportunity to create a positive connection with an adult and also gives them the opportunity to buy gifts for their families.”

Speaking of those positive connections, Manting said that is the heart of the program.

‘The positive interactions are what this program is all about,” he said. “We want our students to have positive connections with those that serve our community and help to keep us safe.

“I have had returning students request the same officers year after year because of the positive connection they have made.”