by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

The McBain Northern Michigan Christian girls soccer team added another lopsided Northern Michigan Soccer League win on Tuesday. Playing at Houghton Lake, the Lady Comets were able to return home with a 7-0 victory.

“Had to play physical because Houghton Lake plays strong and physical and beat us to the ball on many occasions,” head coach Jen VanNord said. “But, we found our flow on offense through great passing and communication. Extremely proud of our defense holding another physical team scoreless.”

Jada VanNoord scored the first goal of the game about nine minutes in, helping the Comets to a 3-0 lead at the half.

VanNoord finished with four goals, Aria Cucinella booted in two goals and Sofia Rubio kicked in one goal.

Emma Shaarda, Paige Ebels, Mabel Yount, Sol Pacheco, Kate Krick and Kylie Winkle had one assist each.

Megan Bennett was in goal to get credit for the shutout.

On Friday, NMC played Clare at home and was able to get a 7-0 NMSL victory.

The Comets got off to a bit of a slow start, not getting a goal until VanNoord booted one in with about 12 minutes left in the first half. The Comets claimed a 3-0 lead by the half though and continued to roll from there.

VanNoord finished with two goals and three assists, Rubio had two goals, Ebels had one goal and three assists and Krick and Cucinella had one goal each. Shaarda added an assist.

Bennett got the win in net.

“Our offense really found a rhythm and I am so proud of the improvements that they have made in making the right pass at the right moment,” VanNoord said.

On Thursday, May 12 NMC won handily in a home NMSL game over Big Rapids Crossroads, with a 9-0 mercy.

“Fun night of soccer,” VanNoord saisd. “We were able to execute our offense and attack quickly and score some really beautiful goals.”

Ebels finished with three goals to record a hat trick, VanNoord had two goals and four assists, Cucinella had two goals and one assist, Rubio and Ava Best had one goal each and with one assist each was Krick, Alaina Rozeveld and Lia Cucinella.

Bennett had credit for the shutout in goal.

NMC (13-0-1 overall, 12-0 NMSL) hosted Shepherd on Thursday, hosts Brethren today (Friday) and heads to Tawas Area on Tuesday.