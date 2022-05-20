by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

The Clare track and field teams hosted another home invitational on Saturday. The Pioneers welcomed six other teams and were able to have the boys finish second and the girls finished up third.

Highlights for the boys included Karson Tocco winning the 200 meter sprint in a time of 23.27, Ryan Rodenbo was second in the 100 and Matthew Harton was also third in the 200.

Brad White was second in the 800, Andrew Klaus was second in the 1600 and Wyatt Allbee was third in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the 110 hurdles.

They had the winning relay in the 4×200, on runs by Noah Camp, Harton, Tyler Jarosiewicz and Carter Peacock.

Kyle Potter and Clayton Phillips were fourth and fifth in the shot put, Ethan Cook was fourth in the discus and John Marshall was fourth in the high jump. Aidan Paisley had a second place tally in the pole vault and Tocco won the long jump at 20-10. Caden Dunn was also fifth in the long jump.

The Lady Pioneers had Teagan Russell place third in the 200, Allison Nobis was second in the 1600, Allie Boyd was sixth in the 800 and Hattie Veenkant was second in the 3200.

Kenna Barber had a time of 17.15 to win the 100 hurdles, where Ava Harton was second. Holly Huber was also second in the 300 hurdles.

They had the winning 4×200 relay team thanks to Alexah Coker, Paige Carstensen, Ella Seifert and Caitlyn Harris.

Kadence Zelinski won the discus at 71-00 and she was seventh in the shot put, Julia Haggart was second in the shot put, Sofiah Coker was third in the high jump and Cayla Barber was fifth in the pole vault.

Clare was at Charlevoix on Thursday for regionals and heads to Gladwin on Tuesday for the Jack Pine Conference championship meet.