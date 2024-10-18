No-contact order lifted for St. Joseph River in Three Rivers

By Robert Tomlinson

THREE RIVERS — A no-contact order for the St. Joseph River issued due to a wastewater spill was lifted Friday morning.

According to Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) Superintendent Taylor Davis, the no-contact order, made for the area of the St. Joseph River between the Broadway Street bridge and South Constantine Road bridge, was lifted following consultation with the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency (BHSJ).

Water samples collected by personnel from the WWTP on Wednesday, with results reported on Thursday, showed that the water in the St. Joseph River now contains levels of fecal coliform generally expected to be present in the river.

The no-contact order was originally issued Monday afternoon following a spill of 50,000 gallons of untreated wastewater into the river, an issue that was identified and fixed within two hours of being discovered. Davis blamed an obstruction in a line created after a transition to a new pump station. The old lines at the new pump station were then disconnected, Davis said, causing the system to back up.

It was the second major spill in the last 15 months, following 500,000 gallons being discharged into the river in July 2023.

The WWTP received plenty of criticism for both spills, which was also coupled with anger about rising water and sewer prices in the city, and in the case of last year’s spill, a lack of communication about the spill. Davis also stressed this incident is not related to – and is a separate issue from – the sewer main spills in the Gleason Road area caused by the force main between Constantine and Three Rivers.

Davis, in a statement, also made mention about coliform, calling it a “naturally occurring bacteria that is found in all bodies of surface water all the time.” He said people can prevent illness from exposure to coliform by bathing and washing all clothing that touched the water, when activities are completed for the day, and to avoid ingesting the water from lakes, ponds, rivers and streams to prevent stomach illnesses. Those who develop symptoms of upset stomach, vomiting, diarrhea, or fever are asked to contact your health care provider or local urgent care.

