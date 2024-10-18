Obituary: Marie Eileen Blackmer

Marie Eileen Blackmer of Mission, Texas passed away peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2024, at the age of 85, surrounded by her family.

Marie was born on October 25, 1938, to Donald J. and Mathilda M. Flynn, and grew up in Owosso, Michigan. She graduated from St. Michael’s High School in Maple Grove, Michigan on June 3, 1956. She made her career as a beautician in Lake Village, Michigan, working for over 25 years.

As a devout Catholic, Marie loved her faith and attending Holy Mass. Marie cherished time with her family and some of the greatest joys of her life were when they were all together, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marie was fun-loving and kind and will be missed terribly by her family who loved her dearly.

Marie married the love of her life, Thomas J. Blackmer, on January 9, 1965. She loved dancing with Tom, especially the waltz.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Donald J. Flynn and Mathilda M. (Yaklin) Flynn, sister Madonna (Arthur) Bueche, brother Albert Flynn, brother-in-law Richard Birchmeier, grandson Sean M. Blackmer, son-in-law Sterling Gotthardt, and nephew Richard Bueche.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Thomas J. Blackmer. Her sister, Betty Birchmeier, her children, Tamira (Lee) Ebersole, Kimberly Gotthardt, Troy (Laurie) Blackmer, Thomas (Debbie) Blackmer, Jr., Lawrence (Dorothy) Blackmer Sr. Grandchildren, Dadryia (Terry) Littlejohn, Katie Ballard, Mindy (Zane) Jackson, Tiffany Bols, Lawrence (Taylor) Blackmer Jr., Tyler Blackmer, Sydney Blackmer. And 4 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside memorial service will be held in the coming weeks at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery (date to be announced).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Marie’s memory to Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission Catholic Church, 620 N Dunlap Ave, Mission, TX 78572.

