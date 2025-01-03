Northwest wrestling wins Addison Team Invitational

Northwest High School went 5-0 at the Fred Boss Memorial Wrestling Tournament at Addison Saturday.

The Mounties defeated Hillsdale 46-36 in the final to earn the title.

Here are results from area wrestling events last week.

Fred Boss Memorial at Addison: Northwest High School won the event with a 5-0 record on the day. The Mounties won the Black Division and defeated Hillsdale from the Red Division in the final 46-36. Earning pins for NWHS in the final were Jack Edwards (150), Kaiden Goodman (190), Kolt Glaza (120), Thomas Fall (126), Evan Beuerle (132), and Blaine Anspaugh (138). Northwest won the last five matches to pull out the victory.

Eric Scott Holiday Matt Cat Classic: Hanover-Horton finished ninth as a team with top six finishes by A.J. Fielder who was second at 132 pounds; Gavin Berkeypile finished fourth at 144 pounds; and Austyn Hocter placed second at 190.

Montague Inv. (Girls): Alina Andrist of Jackson was fifth at 130 pounds; Bella Huston of Columbia Central finished fourth at 190 pounds; and Kaylee Bonner of Jackson was fourth and Aleah Gillett of Hanover-Horton sixth at 235 pounds at the all-girl invitational Friday.

Grass Lake Team Invitational: Dundee won the tournament with a 5-0 record. Grass Lake went 1-4 as Bryce Beadenkopf was 5-0 on the day at 165 pounds and Andrew Beadenkopf went 4-1 at 175. Grass Lake went 0-3 in the three matches posted on trackwrestling.com. Maxx Latshaw (113) and Brandon Rohde (126) earned three pins in those wins.