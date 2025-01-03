‘This is about healing for our community’: Spence sworn in as St. Joseph County sheriff

Newly-elected St. Joseph County Sheriff Chad Spence (right) is read the oath of office and sworn in by St. Joseph County District Court Judge Robert Pattison (left) during a swearing-in ceremony at Sturges-Young Auditorium in Sturgis Thursday. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)

STURGIS — A new chapter was written in the history of the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department Thursday evening.

Chad Spence was sworn in as the new St. Joseph County sheriff during a first-of-its-kind public ceremony attended by hundreds of police, friends, family, and members of the public, filling up nearly the entire lower bowl of Sturgis’ Sturges-Young Auditorium.

The atmosphere in the room was one of both change and hope for the future direction of the department, a feeling Spence capitalized on at many points during his six-minute message to the community following him taking the oath of office.

“This is about healing for our community and a bright future for all of us in this county,” Spence said. “I stand before you tonight humbled and honored to serve you as your sheriff. This is not just a position, it’s a responsibility, a sacred trust that I take to heart.”

Spence was elected last year after beating out four other challengers in the August Republican primary with just over 49 percent of the vote and running unopposed in the November election. He takes over the sheriff’s position from Mark Lillywhite, who did not seek re-election, but had plenty of legal turmoil in his last two years of office.

Lillywhite was arrested in February 2023 and pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence of alcohol in a crash that occurred on U.S. 131 south of Schoolcraft. He was sentenced to probation. While he did not resign in the wake of the incident – and the state did not take action on a request from county commissioners to remove him from office in the months following the incident – Undersheriff Jason Bingaman was the point person for the department from that point up until December of 2024 when he left to take a similar position in Branch County, and there were questions from both the community and commissioners as to whether Lillywhite was actually on the job prior to the end of his term.

While he did not mention Lillywhite by name in his speech, Spence said his taking over as sheriff was a key moment in restoring trust in the department to county residents.

New St. Joseph County Sheriff Chad Spence addresses those in attendance at his swearing-in ceremony at the Sturges-Young Auditorium in Sturgis Thursday. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)

“Today marks a new chapter for our county, and together we will write a story of integrity, collaboration and renewed hope,” Spence said. “We cannot ignore the challenges that have brought us to this moment. Recent events have tested the trust between the Sheriff’s Office and the people we serve. To the deputies and employees of this office, to the residents of St. Joseph County, and to all those who depend on us for safety and justice, my commitment to you is simple and unwavering: We will rebuild that trust.”

Spence added his office will be dedicated to the “highest standards of leadership, professionalism and teamwork,” and then addressed the deputies and employees of the department, saying that he will create a more welcoming environment for them.

“To the employees of the sheriff’s office: I know many of you have faced uncertainty and challenges in recent times. Let me assure you that your dedication has not gone unnoticed,” Spence said. “You are the backbone for this office, and together we’ll create an environment where you are valued, supported and proud to serve.”

He also said he would create a “culture of transparency, accountability, and respect,” both in the office and public interactions, and that he wants to lead with “integrity and compassion.” In closing, he thanked the community for giving him a chance; he received a standing ovation from the crowd afterward.

“Thank you for honoring me with the responsibility to serve you. I am committed to you, this county, and a brighter future for all,” Spence said. “Thank you, and may God bless you and our beloved St. Joseph County. May it continue to be a place we’re all proud to call home.”

Deputies and officers of the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department were sworn in as well during a ceremony at Sturges-Young Auditorium in Sturgis Thursday. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)

Spence also led a swearing-in of all the deputies and officers of the Sheriff’s Department as an agency, which he said was the first time it has ever happened in the history of the department. He also recognized a number of individuals and groups, including students from the Career and Technical Education public safety class that he led prior to him taking office – even giving out a certificate of completion and challenge coin to a former student who had completed the class – and retiring Michigan State Police Det. Sgt. Todd Peterson.

Following the ceremony, Spence said the idea and importance for a ceremony like this was to bring “one message” to the community.

“When you look at everything that’s happened, you’re like, how can we heal? You had some divide with the politics and stuff inside, and I wanted to figure out some way to bring everybody together and give one message to everybody, the community, public safety and our staff.”

His first six months on the job, Spence said, will be an “assessment” period of sorts of the department, how it’s operating, and what can be done to improve it.

“We found out in the last two days there are many things we have to deal with. There’s going to be a lot of assessment; you don’t know what to do until you do the research and assess it,” Spence said. “It’s going to be a process of just assessing, and by the end of my term, I want to have our agency accredited [through the State of Michigan], which will set the standard.”

Overall, Spence said his message to the community is that the agency is there to serve the citizens of St. Joseph County.

“We serve the people, there’s no two ways about it. It’s not about us, it’s not about me, it’s not about anybody other than the citizens of St. Joseph County, and that’s my message day in and day out,” Spence said.

David Northrop will serve as Spence’s undersheriff.

