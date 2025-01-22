Obituary: Albert (Al) John Shaheen

Albert (Al) John Shaheen, of Douglas passed away on Jan. 11 at the age of 73, after a courageous five-month battle with glioblastoma.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Hannah (Corey) Shaheen; his brother, Michael Shaheen (Karen); sisters, Sally Zick (Bob) and Catherine Shaheen.

He is survived by his loving wife, Pat (Elsner) Shaheen; his daughter, Liz Shaheen (Jennifer); his cherished grandchildren, Elijah and Leela; and his sister, Mary Shaheen.

Born on Oct. 29, 1951, Al grew up in a close-knit Syrian family on the west side of Grand Rapids. He graduated from West Catholic High School in 1969 and later attended Central Michigan University, where he met the love of his life, Pat.

They were married in 1983 and joyfully welcomed their daughter, Liz, in 1985. Their 41 years of marriage were filled with love, laughter and adventure.

A passionate and dedicated educator, Al served as both principal and fourth-grade teacher at Douglas Elementary School, where he worked for many years. He was deeply committed to his students and community, leaving a mark on countless lives.

Beyond his work in education, Al contributed to the community as a writer for The Commercial Record and through various other roles.

Al loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren, who were his pride and joy. He had a deep appreciation for nature and could often be found out for a walk, enjoying the lakeshore, or simply stretching his legs in the fresh air.

Together, Al and Pat explored the world, traveling to Germany, the Caribbean, Hawaii, Alaska, Route 66, Florida and countless destinations across Michigan. These adventures were a testament to their shared love of life and discovery.

Al was a lifelong and passionate fan of the Detroit Lions. Despite the team’s ups and downs, he never wavered in his loyalty, always believing that next season could be “the one.” Sundays in the fall were often spent cheering on his beloved team, a tradition he passed down to his family.

Al’s generosity was one of his defining qualities. He had a remarkable ability to make everyone feel welcome, valued and cared for, leaving a lasting impression of kindness and selflessness on all who knew him.

A memorial service will be hel on Jan. 25 at 1 p.m. in Douglas Community Church, 6874 Wiley Road, with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Pastor Dan Miller presiding.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Douglas Elementary School (PO Box 818, Douglas, MI 49406) or Douglas Christian Neighbors (www.christianneighborsdouglas.org/donate.html).

Professional service entrusted to the Dykstra Funeral Home-Saugatuck Chapel.

