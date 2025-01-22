Township weighs 35-condo ask

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck Township Planning Commission was slated to weigh in Tuesday, Jan. 21 on a proposed 35-unit condominium development on 9.33 acres south of 135th Avenue.

Koetje Builders LLC and Exxel Engineering seek preliminary site plan approval for a planned unit development mixing 10 duplex buildings (20 units total), two townhome structures (12 units total), and three accessory unit about 700 feet east of Blue Star Highway. The parcel lies next to Goshorn Creek.

The land now is zoned C-2 Commercial towards the 5-way 135th/Blue Star intersection and R-1 Residential on its remainder. Developers have submitted a parallel by-rights plan with a 26 base housing unit count.

A 2006 PUD for a Goshorn Woods development has since expired. Should the current project be approved its own PUD, 25 percent of 26 units could be added.

The applicant has included open space, pickleball and trails as overall benefits warranting such status.

Township planner Lynee Wells noted the proposed a benefits-based PUD could be granted, but noted the commission may wish to postpone any decisions and use the meeting to discuss the proposal and items including PUD and open-space bonus eligibility, dimensional waivers and setbacks, utility looping, parking, trails/sidewalks and building architecture (developers offer alternatives) among others.

In other words, see you back …