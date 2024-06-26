Obituary: Angeline Brown

Angeline Brown, a loving wife, mother, and cherished soul, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2024, at the age of 77 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Born on July 7, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois, Angie’s life was one of vibrancy, love, faith, and enduring positivity. She brought humor and joy to every room she entered and was a source of strength for friends and family in their times of need. Angie’s personal life was marked by love and dedication, having moved to Michigan in 1968 to be married to her husband Robert for 54 happy years, and she was an unending source of love and encouragement for her son John. Her professional life was one of warmth and camaraderie, having worked as a secretary at Hopkins Public Schools for 20 years, where she cultivated many lasting friendships. She pursued a life rich in interests and hobbies, including reading, golfing, and traveling. Angie’s enjoyment in visiting her hometown of Chicago for its plays, art and music was surpassed only by her love of visiting her family who lived there. She found solace in her home and gardens as well as in her parish community and lifelong friendships at Sacred Heart Church, tending to the flowers and plants with the same care she gave to her relationships. As the poet Maya Angelou once said, “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” Angie Brown indeed left an indelible mark on the hearts of those she touched, and her memory will be treasured forever.

Angie is survived by her son John Robert Brown and his wife Claudia Berríos-Campos; siblings Sandra Ritter and Robert Weglarz with his wife Raylene Welch. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert Harry Brown and her parents Frank and Olga (Huska) Weglarz.

There will be a memorial service on Friday, June 28, 2024, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church located at 2036, 20th St, Allegan, MI 49010. Mass will begin at 11:00am with an hour visitation beforehand. Inurnment will take place following mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery with luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate donations to the American Cancer Society.