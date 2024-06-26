Obituary: Evelyn Faye Grigg

Our beloved Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma, and Great-Great-Grandma, Evelyn Faye Grigg (Fasig), age 82, passed away peacefully at her home June 17, 2024.

She was born and raised in Illinois and then chose to plant her roots in Fennville, MI where she raised her children, met her husband, and then retired from Allegan Public Schools Transportation Department. She was a school bus driver – and the best one there was! She was the only child of Waldo and Violet Fasig. She was married to Claude Wayne Grigg and they shared 40 years together.

Evelyn was the glue that kept our family together and made our house a place to call home right up to her very last days. She is survived by her husband, Claude Wayne Grigg; children Renee Hartman (Bill), George Gounaris (Rosie), Christine Hardy, William Hardy (Cristy Walker), Samantha Hardy, Anthony Hardy (Jaime); grandchildren Kristina, Erica, William, Alyssa, D’Artagnan, Symphony, Tyler, Alexis, Jayden, Malia, Tucker, Logan, Austin, Bryson, Reagan, and Colin; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father, Waldo Fasig; mother, Violet Fasig; and daughters Rachael and Rebecca Hardy.

Evelyn was known for knowing everyone. We couldn’t go anywhere without her running into someone she knew. She could always make you smile even when the only thing you wanted to do was cry. She was the heart and soul of our family, and she will be dearly missed.

At Evelyn’s request, there will be no services, but before she passed, she made it known she wanted us all to share a laugh and raise a glass in celebration of her journey home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family welcomes memories and messages at www.cookcaresgrandville.com in their guest book online.