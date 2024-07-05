Obituary: Ann Marie Reed Davis

Ann Marie Reed Davis, 64, of Bradenton, Florida passed away on June 22, 2024, with her husband by her side.

She was born in Battle Creek, Michigan to Virginia and George Reed and moved to Florida in 1995.

Ann was an Insurance Executive before she retired. She was a well known and respected member of the Bradenton Community.

Ann is survived by her loving husband, Dennis H. Davis III; her two sisters, Susan (Dave) Reed-Quinlin and Karen (Bob) Reed-Messing; two nieces, Rachel Muzquiz and Maddy Quinlin; three nephews, Reed Quinlin, Rob (Bari) Messing and Dave (Melissa) Messing; and many friends.

She was predeceased by her parents, George and Virginia Reed.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com.