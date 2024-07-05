Obituary: Dominik Ashton Warner “Domo”

Dominik Ashton Warner “Domo”, mournfully gained his eternal wings at the early age of 21 on, June 12, 2024. Dominik brought joy to the world on Sept. 6, 2002, in Marshall, Michigan to Brandi Warner and Josh Warner. His infectious smile lit up the room as he entered it and brought a smile to the people around him. Although you would think that he was a tough guy, deep down inside, he was a “mommas boy.”

Dominik found joy in hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family, friends. When he wasn’t doing this, you could find him working. He was extremely close to his brothers, and they loved talking about cars and going to Jackson to car meets. Both of his brothers were so proud of who he was becoming and he of them. Their closeness was profound, and they were each other’s best friends. Dominik also loved Ohio State anything. We all knew Dominik as a kind, loving, fun, caring, person, who often put his family above himself and we will keep him in our hearts this way.

Dominik is survived by his mother, Brandi Waner; brothers Malachi Warner and Alekzander Warner; stepfather Williams Morse; grandmother Carmen Saldivar; Williams Zaremba (poppi); dad Josh Warner and family; his girlfriend Kenzie Morse; along with a host of dear family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandma Patricia Williams, and his papa Phil Warner.

Celebration of life will be held July 5 from 1-5 p.m. at the Clarence Township Hall, 27052 R Dr N, Albion, MI 49224.