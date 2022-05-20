Anna “Kay” Katherine Miller, beloved wife of 56 years to the late Richard Charles Miller, mother, and grandmother passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at the age of 78. She was born the eldest daughter of nine children to the late Peter and Catherine (Dykstra) Dykhouse on May 23, 1943 at home on the family farm in McBain, Michigan. As the eldest daughter on the farm, Anna Kay learned what hard work was all about at a very early age, as well as the strong bond and love of family. Her love of caring for her family led her to her first job of several years as a caretaker for Dr. Benjamin Koepke’s wife and home in McBain.

Anna Kay graduated from McBain High School and later moved to Cadillac where she met the love of her life, Richard Charles Miller. She married him on January 8, 1965. They built their first home together in Cadillac and had three children, Robyne, Dennis, and Denise. They later moved to Clare, Michigan where Anna Kay devoted her time working and volunteering in the Clare Public Schools while her children attended classes. She also assisted her husband with the Detroit Free Press and later the Detroit News distribution business. Anna Kay held a high regard for education and attended Mid Michigan Community College to pursue her interests in business management and psychology. But, above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, going to church on Sunday, planting flowers in the spring, reading, and, of course, shopping thrift stores. Anna Kay especially loved taking her children and grandchildren camping and fishing, something that she enjoyed with Richard for many years.

Anna Kay is survived by her daughter Robyne (Terry) Gregory and their children Brendan, Jenna, Kaela, and Ryan; daughter Denise (Stephen) Ford and their daughter Samantha; and son Dennis and his children with Pamela, Colleen and Jacey; brothers Charles Dykhouse and Peter (Mary) Dykhouse; sisters Martha Nelson, Margaret (Glenn) DeRuiter, and Nancy (Merk) Boven; Sisters-in-law Grace Dykhouse, Linda Dykhouse, and Carolyn Fewless; Brother-in-law Joseph Decator; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Henry “Hank” Dkyhouse and Paul Dykhouse; sister Mildred Decator; sisters-in-law Sandra Dykhouse and Carol Tyler; brothers-in-law Fred Miller, Bernard Fewless, and David Tyler; and niece Sunday Ann Crosslan.

Family and friends may visit at the Clare Church of the Nazarene, 10160 S. Grant Ave., Clare, MI 48617, Tuesday, May 24, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will follow at noon with Pastor Tim Fall officiating. The Committal Service and burial will take place at Riverside Township Cemetery, McBain, Michigan. In lieu of flowers those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the Clare Church of the Nazarene.

