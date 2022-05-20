Sherril Dian Smith – Age 74 of Farwell, passed away at MyMichigan Medical Center in Midland on Friday, May 13th, 2022. Sherril was born to parents Nathaniel and Lucille (Dorman) Aaron on August 13, 1947, in Sipsey, AL. Following high school, she earned her cosmetology degree and encouraged her sister to do the same. Ultimately, she decided to work primarily in the food service industry as a school lunch cook. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Tom K. Smith on March 13th of 1970 in Westland, MI. They lived in Tecumseh, MI where they raised their 4 children. In 1991 they moved to Keller, TX with their younger children, Sarah and Phillip. They returned to Michigan in 2001 where they have remained. Sherril loved shopping, spoiling her grandkids, helping people, and was a member of Liberty Baptist church where she was very active and giving in her church community.

She will be missed by her husband, Tom, of 52 years, her children Kennith Aaron (Christina) Smith, Eric Alan Smith, Phillip Jason (Jamie) Smith, and Sarah Dyan (Jonathan) Askins, grandchildren Kendra, Karly, Kelsey, Madelyn, Ava, Ella, Natalie, Jackson, Paige, Ally, Aiden, Sophia and Samuel, one brother, John “Pete” (Nancy) Aaron, and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Sherril was preceded in death by her parents, Nathaniel and Lucille, all her siblings except for Pete, and a very close niece, Lynn Everett.

Visitation for Sherril will be held at the Campbell Funeral Home in Farwell on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022, from 5-8 PM, and Thursday May 19th starting at 10 AM until the time of the service. The service will be held at Campbell Funeral Home on Thursday at 12 noon. Pastor Doyle Ross of Liberty Baptist Church will officiate. Sherril will be laid to rest in Surrey Township Cemetery. Memorial Considerations may be made to Liberty Baptist Church in her name. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home. Please share your memories and condolences with Sherril’s family online at www.Campbell-fh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Campbell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Farwell, MI.

