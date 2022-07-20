Audrey was born to Thelma (Morris) Thomas and Basil Thomas on August 26th, 1947 in Traverse City, Michigan. The family lived in southwest Michigan, settling in Portage where Audrey graduated from Portage Central High School in 1965. Audrey married E.J Hart on October 28th, 1966. She graduated from Wright Beauty Academy that same year and worked as a professional hairdresser before switching careers to medical and dental offices. Audrey went on to earn certifications in office administration and enjoyed a long career at Western Michigan University in the Office of Conferences and Institutes. Audrey and EJ lived in Chicago, Illinois, Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Madison, Wisconsin before moving to Plainwell, Michigan in 1981 where they own and operate Hart’s Jewelry. Volunteerism was an important aspect of Audrey’s life. She volunteered with the Red Cross, Fort Custer, and was active in Parent Teacher Organizations at her daughters’ schools. Audrey and EJ were involved in local soccer for many years. In more recent years, Audrey served as a president of Sylvia’s Place and was on the fundraising committee for the O’Leary Foundation.

Audrey was an avid quilter and member of the American Quilting Association. She enjoyed sharing her skill and passion for quilting and provided quilts for many local charitable organizations. She may perhaps be best remembered for her chocolate chip cookies, which were without comparison. Audrey passed away, Monday, February 21, 2022 in Grand Rapids. She was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Thelma. She is survived by her husband EJ, siblings Russ Thomas and Patricia (Michael) Thomas-Freese, daughters Erin (Chris) Bolda and Nikki (Matt) Hart-Brinkley, and grandsons Damien Hutton, Ethan Bolda, Jeremy Bolda, and Elliot Brinkley. Audrey will be laid to rest at Hillside Cemetery in Plainwell. Friends may visit with Audrey’s family from 5-7 PM, Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the Winkel Funeral Home, Otsego. Contributions in memory of Audrey may be made to Sylvia’s Place. Messages of condolence may be posted at www.WinkelFuneralHome.com.