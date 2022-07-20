Richard J. Poljan II, age 82, of Goetzville, Michigan, died July 12, 2022 in Coldwater, Michigan. Richard (Dick) was born November 2, 1939, in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Richard and Viola (Maciejewski) Poljan. Dick graduated from Richmond High School in 1957. He attended the University of Detroit, where he graduated with his degree in Architecture, while playing football on scholarship. His first job was with Huron-Clinton Metroparks, his career was with Ford Motor Company and later Ford Credit. The Catholic Church and faith were the foundation for Dick’s life, he faithfully attended mass, and later in life became a member of the Knights of Columbus. Dick married Kay (Reed) in Allegan, Michigan on July 21, 1962. He was a devoted husband and father. He was very proud of all his grandchildren and enjoyed attending the sporting events and activities, it kept him on the go! Dick loved the outdoors, especially his slice of the Gogomain in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. He loved hunting, fishing, chopping down trees and gardening. He was not one to sit down, so there was always a “project” or two in his barn (Michigan and Florida). No longer enjoying the Michigan winters, he purchased a home in Steinhatchee, Florida that afforded him the UP lifestyle in the sunshine. His yearly migration included coolers of frozen venison and vegetables making the trip south in November, those same coolers returning north full of frozen fish in the spring!

Surviving are his four children, Mary Kay Poljan, Rick and Amy Joyce Poljan, Amy and David Knapp, and Martin and Kristin Poljan; his grandchildren, Richard (Kimberly), Hillary, David (Bridgette), Tony, Becka, Bo and Mary Elizabeth Poljan, Kyle and Natalie Knapp, and Martin and Anna Poljan; his brother, Paul (Carole) Poljan; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dick was preceded in death by his loving wife, Kay; his mother and father, Richard and Viola; and his sisters, Patricia and Sharon.

Services were held at Gorden Funeral Residence, Allegan Chapel, on Friday, July 15, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM with rosary recited at 7:00 PM. Visitation resumed on Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 9:30 AM to 10:50 AM at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church where the Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:00 AM, Father Simon Manjooran officiated. Burial followed at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Watson Township. Following interment, a celebratory lunch was held at the rectory hall at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Memorial donations may be made in Dick’s name to St. Stanislaus Parish, 12841 E. Traynor Road, Goetzville, MI 49736 (attention: Rectory Renovation).