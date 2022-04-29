Barry Allan Prielipp, longtime resident of Marion passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at home with family by his side. He was 71.

Barry was born on January 10, 1951, in Cadillac to Wilbur and Lucille (Richardson) Prielipp. He attended Marion High School and became a member of the 1969 graduating class. A few years following Barry entered into marriage with his high school sweetheart the former Annette Strauch. The two were wed on August 18th, 1973 at the United Methodist Church in Marion.

Barry made his living on the farm, raising beef and working the land. He had many aspirations, working at most of them, or at least giving them an attempt. From his giant vegetable garden and maple syrup venture, to apple cider. Throughout his life he enjoyed woodworking, cooking and canning. He was a loving and supportive father and grandfather. He could often be found cheering on the kids and grandkids at sporting events or rooting for Marion football over the years. Barry will be remembered by many and missed deeply by his loving family.

Barry is survived by his wife, Annette Prielipp of Marion; his children, Cade (Danyel) Prielipp, Jeremy (Kellie) Prielipp, Becky (Ethan) Stewart; three grandchildren, Braden, Lila, and Lucy Prielipp; his brothers, Fred (Christie) Prielipp, Bernard (Anna) Prielipp, and John (Jean) Prielipp; sisters-in-law, Lorraine (Denny) Buttermore and Paula (Frank) Tignanelli; brothers-in-law, Bob (Marilyn) Strauch and Dave Crozier; as well as many nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilber and Lucille; his parents-in-law, Bob and Peggy Strauch; and his sister-in-law, Carol Crozier.

Private family committal services will be held and friends and family can celebrate Barry’s Life on Thursday April, 28, 2022 from noon until 3pm at the Old Mill Venue in Marion, located at 314 Mill street in Marion. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Marion Athletic Boosters. Checks may be made to Marion Athletic boosters in c/o Marion High School, PO Box O, Marion MI,49665 or Venmo: @marionathleticboosters

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com

The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.

