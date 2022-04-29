Betty Haggart, 86, passed away on April 20, 2022, at Pioneer Golden Estates with her family by her side. Betty was born May 3, 1935, to Arthur and Gertrude (Davis) Grisdale. She was a 1953 graduate of Sacred Heart Academy. She held many jobs over the next 10 years including business manager at the State Home in Mt. Pleasant.

She married Nyle Haggart on December 29, 1962, in Jackson and over the next 59 years they were never far apart, running Ackerman’s Plumbing and Heating until February of this year. She was active in her community as a Cub Scout Den Leader, a PTA volunteer, a member of GFWC (including being state president), a board member of Guiding Harbor and over 30 years of being on the Clare and CGRESD School Boards. Betty served as CGRESD Board President for several terms.

She also bowled for many years having success at the local, state and national level, played women’s softball (including the first games at Stamina Stadium) and took part in many projects including helping with the original Brookwood Development.

Her first love was always her family. She attended all the events of her children and many of her grandchildren. She always helped organize family reunions and other family events.

Betty is survived by her husband Nyle, her sons Doug (Dawn) Haggart of Farwell and Dan Haggart of Clare, her grandchildren Miles and Julia and her spoiled doberman Maverick. She is also survived by sister-in-laws Geraldine Grisdale and Ruth Grisdale, both of Mt. Pleasant, many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Kathleen (Roy) Cochran, Margaret (Ron) Wood, Jane (Gil) Williams, Donna (Richard) Milliman, and Mary Grisdale; and brothers Jim, Joe, Tom (Arlene), and Jake.

Funeral services will take place on Monday, April 25th at 11:00 AM at the Clare United Methodist Church. Visitation with Betty’s family will be at the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home on Sunday, April 24 from 2-5 and 7-9.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in honor of Betty are suggested to The Grisdale Family Memorial Fund in the SHA Foundation or Clare Athletics, with envelopes available at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank all who have helped throughout these past few weeks, with special thanks to all at Pioneer Golden Estates.

On-line condolences may be left at www.stephenson-wyman.com

