Obituary: Betty Baker

Jackson, Michigan – Betty Baker, of Jackson passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Summit Park Assisted Living. She was 89.

She was born on September 15, 1932, in Cadillac Michigan, to Oscar and Marguerite (Kent) Johnson. Betty was married to Wayne Baker, on March 27, 1955 in Marion, Michigan.

Betty attended the University Of Michigan and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in nursing. As a Registered Nurse, she provided care in various locations including Cadillac, Port Huron and Jackson, Michigan. Betty enjoyed preparing for holidays as she loved to decorate for the festivities. Gathering with her family during these times was a priority. During the summer months, Betty and Wayne loved to visit Rose Lake with family and friends.

Betty is survived by her two daughters, Sandy Moran of Jackson, Sue Henry of Port Huron; one son, Mike (Gina) Baker of Newport; two sisters, Bonnie (Glenn) Flinn of St. Ignace and Joyce (Richard) Swan of Lake Isabella; six grandchildren, Katie (Bryan) French, Jonathan (Kacey) Moran, Adam (Jillian) Henry, Michael Baker, Andrew Baker, and Helen Baker; six great grandchildren, Emmersyn Saja, Alexander Saja, Aryanna Saja, Blaire Moran, Layne Moran, Vale Moran.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Marguerite Johnson, her husband, Wayne Baker, sister, Beverly Fry, and brother, William Johnson.

Visitation for friends and family will be at the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home in Marion on Monday, August 22, 2022, from 10am until 12pm.

Funeral services will be at noon. Officiating will be Pastor Jim Mort . Interment will be at the Greenwood cemetery in Marion, Michigan. Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Jackson, MI .

