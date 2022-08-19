Obituary: Arnold Lee “Bill” Newman

Arnold Lee “Bill” Newman, age 89 of Clare, (formerly of Frankenmuth) passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, just ten days shy of his 90th birthday, at Pioneer Golden Estates in Clare. “Bill” was born the son of Ted and Arvilla Newman near Clare on Aug. 21, 1932. He graduated from Central Michigan University with his BA in Education and began a 33 year career teaching Biology at Clio High School. While teaching, he was a resident of Frankenmuth and attended the St. Lorenz Lutheran Church in Frankenmuth where he was a member of the Stephen Ministry Team and sang in the church choir; he had also managed an apartment complex. Bill wintered in St. Augustine, Fla. for several winters and while there he had volunteered at the Washington Oak’s State Park. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed his flower gardens, reading, and playing piano, in addition to visiting and socializing. Bill enjoyed wildlife, feeding his birds daily and watching flocks of turkeys and herds of deer.

Survivors include his dear friend, Jane Vershave, his sister-in-law, Barb Everts, several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He also had close ties with several of his past high school students who maintained contact for many years. To Bill, these students were also considered to be part of his family. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Ed and Donald.

It was Mr. Newman’s desire to not have a formal funeral service, but to be privately interred with his parents in the Arthur Township Cemetery near Clare. Arrangements were under the care of the Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Homes in Clare and Farwell.