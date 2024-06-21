Obituary: Betty Jean Garrison

Betty Jean Garrison, 97, of Three Rivers, passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday, June 13, 2024 at LakeHouse Three Rivers.

She was born October 1, 1926 in Three Rivers, the daughter of Arthur C. and Irene (Fox) Acker, and graduated from Three Rivers High School with the Class of 1945.

Betty was a dedicated employee of four decades at Weyerhaeuser.

On July 24, 1945, she married Robert J. Garrison.

Betty enjoyed sewing quilts and participating with the American Legion Auxiliary, but most of all loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Everyone who knew Betty knew that she loved her biscuits & gravy and her Wendy’s Frosties!

Remaining to cherish her memory are her son, Dennis Michael Garrison; four grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; several cousins and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Garrison; son, Robert A. Garrison; one granddaughter, Marla Jo; one brother, Robert Acker; two sisters, Marilyn Clark and JoAnn Walworth; and two nieces.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 24, 2024 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Hohner Funeral Home, 1004 Arnold St., Three Rivers, and Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 1200 Arnold St., Three Rivers. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastors Ron Moritz and David Grimm officiating. She will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery.

Donations in Betty’s memory may be directed to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer’s Association. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and the church.

