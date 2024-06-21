Obituary: Jack Ford Pearson

Jack Ford Pearson, 80, of Three Rivers, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2024, at his home with his wife at his side after a long and courageous fight with Parkinson’s Disease.

Remaining to cherish Jack’s memory are his loving wife, Eileen Livanec; children, Jody (David) Young, Jaime (Anthony) Orlando & Kate (Ross) Marshman; grandchildren, Abigail Young, Chase Young, Reese Orlando, Claire Marshman and April Marshman.

Preceding Jack in death are his parents Ford & Dorothy Pearson, sister Suzanne Concannon, brother-in-law Michael Concannon, and special cousin Russell MaGee.

Jack was born September 14, 1943 in Fremont, MI, the son of Ford & Dorothy (Dunworth) Pearson. Jack graduated from Three Rivers High School in 1961, then went on to Ferris State for a short time before opening his own business selling cars in Three Rivers. Jack’s passion for automobiles coupled with his talent for fixing things would eventually lead to becoming a certified master mechanic and opening the Auto Barn auto repair shop for over 25 years. After his retirement, Jack enjoyed spending time in Florida during the winters. Jack was an avid lover of music, playing his favorite music everywhere he went. In his younger years, Jack spent several summers boating on Lake Michigan and earned his private pilot’s license.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 21, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. at Hohner Funeral Home, 1004 Arnold St., Three Rivers. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Ron Moritz officiating. Interment will be in Moorepark Cemetery.

Donations in Jack’s memory may be directed to Centrica Care Navigators or to the Parkinson’s Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

