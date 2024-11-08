Obituary: Betty Lou Deranek

Betty Lou Deranek age 85 of Concord, Michigan passed away at her home on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. She was born March 20, 1939, in Bridgewater Twp., Ohio, one of 10 children born to Dennis and Nellie (Waterston) Bible Sr.

On May 16, 1961, Betty was united in marriage to Ronald E. Deranek, and he preceded her in death on July 29, 1996. Betty was also preceded in death by her parents and siblings: George Bible, Dennis Bible Jr., Catherine Dewire, Van Bible, Dee Bible, Emery Bible, Larry Bible and William Bible.

Betty was a very devoted wife, mother and grandmother who was very active and athletic. She enjoyed deer hunting, kayaking and wrestling with her children when they were young.

Betty leaves to cherish her memory three sons: Perry (Kathy) Weaver, Brad Deranek, Bob (Jill) Deranek; two granddaughters, Summer (Tyler) Mosher and Saide Deranek; four great-grandchildren: Aubree, Collin, Dylan, Brecken. and one sister, Lola Long of Pioneer, Ohio.

Services to celebrate Betty’s life will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, beginning with visitation at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. with Pastor James Hackworth officiating at J. Kevin Tidd Funeral Home, 811 Finley Dr., Albion, Michigan. She will be laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery in Concord.

In lieu of flowers, Bettys Lou’s family appreciate your thoughts, kind words and gestures, but if you would like, consider donating to Meals on Wheels. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

