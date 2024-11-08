Obituary: William “Bill” E. Lazarus

William “Bill” E. Lazarus, 84, of Homer, Michigan, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024.

Born on June 7, 1940, in Albion, Michigan, Bill was the son of Milo and Clara (Wagner) Lazarus.

He married the love of his life Judith “Judy” Hills on Dec. 14, 1968, in Albion, and they enjoyed 55 loving years together until her passing on Dec. 9, 2023.

Bill proudly served in the Army National Guard of Michigan for six years. He then began his career as a journeyman electrician, first at Brooks Foundry in Albion and later at Hayes Albion where he retired in 1982. He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Homer, the Homer Lion’s Club, the Homer Rotary Club and the UAW.

An avid gardener, Bill was known for his exceptional roses and delicious produce, especially watermelons which were a favorite of his and his grandchildren. He loved home improvement projects, woodworking, visiting local auctions, and watching the History Channel. In fact, all of his grandchildren were the lucky recipients of his homemade rocking horses that continue to be passed down through his family. Hunting and fishing also brought him joy, and he cherished spontaneous car rides that often ended at an ice cream shop or KFC. Bill was an infamous storyteller and was also known for making the best peanut butter malts for his family. He also enjoyed spending Saturdays cheering on the Michigan Football team and was frequently found sporting his Michigan gear. His beloved dog, Teddy, would often be found at his side, and he was loved by all the neighborhood cats that he fed and sheltered in his elaborate, heated pet houses.

Bill is survived by: his children, Bill (Dawn) Lazarus, Ellen (Paul) Newman, Debbie (Dennis) Torrey, Jill (Rodney) Mestdagh, and Jaye (Frank) Steinman; his daughter-in-law, Lisa Lazarus; 14 grandchildren; and 36 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Joanne Hills and Marlene Lazarus; his former wife, Sue Cobley; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by: his beloved wife, Judy; his son, John Lazarus; his parents; his siblings, Joyce Schultz, Doris McKenzie, Donna Dearth, Rolland Lazarus, and Gary Lazarus; and his great grandson, Ethan Newman.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, from 10-11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Homer, Michigan with the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. officiated by Pastor Steve Kaszar. Burial will follow at West Eckford Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Homer, Michigan.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Please visit www.kempffuneralhome.com to view the online obituary, to sign the online guest book or to leave the family condolences.