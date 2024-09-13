Obituary: Brenda Jo Asher

Brenda Jo Asher, age 61 of Battle Creek, passed away at Bronson Hospital on September 6, 2024. She was born on August 1, 1963 in Eaton Rapids, Michigan the daughter of Brent and Sherley (Jones) Satterlee. Brenda attended Mendon High School and was part of the 1982 graduating class. Following graduation, she would marry Dallas E Asher on August 29, 1983 in Battle Creek. Brenda loved hosting holidays and opening her home for family and friends. She loved taking care of everyone and making them feel welcomed in her home. Family was very important to Brenda and spending every single weekend at Three Rivers 6 movie theatre was a must, especially paired with a diet Pepsi and popcorn. Fishing with her husband Dallas was always and adventure and time well spent. She loved playing cards and dice with her family and friends and occasionally bowled in a league as part of the “Party Ducks”. Brenda also donated her time, helping with handicapped services at her church, Harvesters for Christ.

Brenda is survived by her father, Brent Satterlee; six children; Rhonda (Albert) Harkins, Heavenly Asher (Victor Scare Jr.), Samantha (Jeremy) Douglas, Heidi (Cory) Bennett, Dallas Hankinson, and Rober (Crystal) Hankinson; eleven grandchildren; two sisters Lavonda (Don) Heath and Deborah Satterlee; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother Sherley; and her loving husband, Dallas.

In keeping with Brenda’s wishes, cremation is being conducted. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 11am at Mendon Township Cemetery. Following the burial a memorial service will take place at 2pm at the Battle Creek Community Church (1021 Wagner Drive, Battle Creek, MI 49017). It is suggested that those who attend, please wear purple, as that was Brenda’s favorite color. Condolences and memories may be expressed to the family at eickhofffuneralhome.com

Like this: Like Loading...