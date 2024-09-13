Obituary: Jean Marie (Hass) Rockwell

Jean Marie (Hass) Rockwell, age 86, left us to be with her beloved Savior on September 9, 2024, at Birch Meadows in Three Rivers, Michigan surrounded by those who loved her.

Born on March 21, 1938, in Benton Harbor, MI, to Eamil and Thelma Hass. Jean dedicated her life to her family and community. She married Terryl Clive Rockwell on June 15, 1960, and after her early career at Western Union she embraced the role of a homemaker and mother, supporting her husband Terry on their family farm and raising their children. Jean’s passion extended to her garden, where she nurtured a variety of produce, fruit trees, and beautiful flower gardens. Her love for horses was evident as she supported her daughters and grandchildren in their 4H horse projects, and they all enjoyed many years together working with the horses.

Jean was a self-taught artist whose paintings, include a cherished mural in the nursery at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, and the many paintings that adorn the homes of family and friends. She served as a Sunday School teacher at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Three Rivers for many generations, where she shared her artistic talents and love of Jesus. She also sang in the church choir and served as a member of the Ladies Aid Committee.

Jean is survived by her husband, Terry Rockwell; children, Tricia Rockwell, Lisa Rockwell, and Peter Rockwell; siblings, John (Connie) Hass, James (Ruth) Hass, Ron (Jeanne) Hass, and Susie (Bob) Guse; grandchildren, Rita (Josh) Royce, Tom (Kayla) Rifenberg, Madalyn Rockwell, and Taylor Rockwell; great-grandsons, Carter Royce, and Tate Royce; and many nieces and nephews. Jean was preceded in death by her father, Eamil Hass; mother, Thelma (Goldner) Hass; brother, Ron Hass; and sister-in-law, Ruth Hass.

Services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Three Rivers, Michigan. Visitation will take place from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by the service at 11:00 AM, and a luncheon at 12:00 PM. A graveside service will follow at Harwood Lake Cemetery. Hohner Funeral Home of Three Rivers, Michigan is assisting the family.

Charitable donations may be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in memory of Jean. Jean’s legacy of love, art, and community service will be deeply missed by all those who know her.

Jean you will always be in our hearts, and we will never forget you. We love you so much and will miss you beyond measure. Rest in peace.

