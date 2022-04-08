Carla J. Krchmar, age 74 of Clare, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Schnepp Health Care Center of St. Louis, MI. On December 13, 1947, Carla was born one of four children to Paul and Gloria (Perry) Krchmar in Mt. Pleasant, MI. Carla has been a lifelong resident of Central Michigan. During her childhood and high school years, Harrison was home for Carla, and she was a proud member of the HHS Class of ’66. Carla had a 35-year career working in advertising, clerical and floor service for Kmart Corp. and later Walgreens near the end of her career. She was very social and loved helping others. Carla enjoyed cooking, baking, reading, sewing, and keeping family and friends up to date. However, those that knew Carla best, knew that her love and joy of her grandchildren was her main priority.

Carla is survived by her daughters Carol (Bob) Haynak of Ithaca and Connie Shaffer of Shepherd, her grandchildren Sarah (Scott Slancik) Packard of Mt. Pleasant, Steven (Kelsey) Shaffer of Grand Rapids, Trevor (Sophie Watters) Haynak of Ithaca, and Devin Haynak of Ithaca, and her five, soon to be six, great-grandchildren. Other survivors include her three brothers Jim (Debbie) Krchmar of FL., John (Jill) Krchmar of Gladwin, and David Krchmar of Harrison. Carla was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Gloria.

In keeping with Carla’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Carla’s life will take place on Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the Clare Chapel of the Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. A luncheon reception will follow. Sharing in her love for dogs, memorial gifts in honor of Carla may be made to the “Dalis to the Rescue” animal shelter of Alma, MI. For those unable to attend the celebration, online condolences may be shared on Carla’s tribute page at www.stephenson-wyman.com

