Betty Jean Baker, age 91, of Mason, Michigan, went to her heavenly home on March 30, 2022, surrounded by her family. Betty was born on December 20, 1930, in McBain, Michigan, the daughter of Dr. Bert and Sarah (nee Meyering) Brunink. She graduated from McBain Rural Agricultural School in 1948 and often accompanied her father, Bert, on the veterinarian calls he made to farms in the neighboring counties. Betty learned to drive at an early age and was given her license after her father stopped with her at the local Secretary of State office and said “Give her a license, she can drive.” She married Duane Baker of Marion, Michigan, on May 19, 1956 in McBain, Michigan. Betty worked at the McBain branch of the Lake City Bank where in 1958, she was working as a teller when a man with a gun approached her to announce he was robbing the bank. After taking the money, the gunman locked Betty and the other bank employees in the safe. No one was harmed during the incident and the robber was apprehended. With Betty’s testimony, he was tried and convicted. Betty loved being with her family and was always eager to host and feed them at her home. She was a tremendous cook and baker and enjoyed reading cookbooks for new recipes. She enjoyed watching all types of sports on TV, especially the Detroit Tigers and Michigan State Spartans and would check daily on what games were scheduled. She was a very organized person who kept detailed records on all household events. In their 65 years together, Betty and Duane were lifelong residents of Michigan and lived in McBain, Plymouth, Sturgis, Port Huron and finally Mason where they were faithful members and attendees of the First Presbyterian Church of Mason.

Betty is survived by her husband of 65 years, Duane, and her three sons: David (Carol) Baker of East Lansing, MI, Dean (Diane) Baker of Clarkston, MI, and Dan (Melissa) Baker of Mason, MI. She was the grandmother of Sarah (David) Barker of Lansing, MI, Brian Baker of East Lansing, MI, and Davis Baker of Mason, MI. Great-grandmother of Isaac, Samuel, and Amara Barker. Sister of Anna Bronkema and Dorothy Reynolds of McBain, MI. And she was an aunt of many nieces and nephews.

The family wants to express their thanks to the staff at Vista Springs Imperial Park assisted care facility in East Lansing for the care and concern they have extended to Betty during her stay, and to the staff at Sparrow Hospice Services for their support and care of Betty and the family.

Services honoring Betty’s life were held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Mason located at 131 E Maple Street in Mason, Michigan, with Reverend Pinches officiating. A recording of the service can be accessed through the church’s website at www.masonpresbyterian.org . Follow the links near the top of the page to watch the service on either Facebook or YouTube. Visitation was held on Monday, April 4, from 4-6 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to the service. Betty was laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery in Mason, Michigan, following the service. A time for sharing love, laughter, and tears was provided at a luncheon at the church following the burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to the church or to Sparrow Hospice Services. Arrangements entrusted to Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, 109 N. Church Street/P.O. Box 503, Leslie MI 49251. 517-878-6600.

