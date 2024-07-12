Obituary: Caroline Rose (Hoeft) Modrzynski

July 27, 1930 to June 3, 2024

Caroline was the only child of Agnes Susan (Klingshirn) and Charles Henry Hoeft of Rogers City, Michigan.

She attended St. Ignatius Catholic School in Rogers City and Siena Heights in Adrian (boarding school) and graduated from Rogers City High School in 1948.

She spent two trimesters at Michigan State University before returning to Rogers City to marry Raymond (Butch) Modrzynski. Caroline met Butch at the Dairy Bar in Rogers City where she had worked. They were married on January 7, 1950, and started their family which grew to 8 children, 14 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Caroline stayed home to care for the children while Butch pursued his career as a Great Lakes Merchant Marine. However, whenever Butch’s ship came into a port within driving distance, she would pack up the kids and a picnic lunch in the family station wagon and go to meet him for the day. She also enjoyed the trips she was able to take on the freighters after Butch became an officer.

Caroline was an excellent knitter, making a special afghan for each of her children and grandchildren, along with many warm sweaters, scarfs, mittens and booties. Caroline was also known for her homemade bread and “sticky buns” that sometimes required guarding because her children, both biological and “adopted” (as she called their friends who frequented the house) often would want to grab them even while still cooling. She loved sharing her home-made bread and jams with the nuns and the parish priest. She had quite the green thumb, planting a large vegetable garden each year and canning or freezing the produce to enjoy through the winter. She also had many beautiful flower gardens at their home in Rogers City. She and Butch also enjoyed ice fishing in the winter and supplied the family with delicious perch and pike. Caroline was an active member of the Daughters of Isabella at St. Ignatius Catholic Church for many years, assisting with regular bingo game nights hosted by the ladies group.

Caroline and Butch (who affectionately referred to Caroline as Kal) enjoyed many years of retirement traveling around the United States in their 5th wheel, visiting family and making new friends wherever they landed. When at home, they achieved notoriety as the couple playing cards at a table in front of their picture window each evening, their story captured in an article in the local newspaper. They moved from their lifelong home of Rogers City, MI, to Bowman Place (LakeHouse Three Rivers) in Three Rivers, MI, in August 2017. They celebrated over 72 years of marriage before Butch preceded her in death on July 28, 2022.

Caroline is survived by her children Bill (Annielaurie) of Lawrence, KS, Paul (Donna) of Gaylord, MI, Jean (Felix) Skalski of Three Rivers, MI, Mary Jo (Kenton) Vaughn of Gulliver, MI, and Tomas (Jessica) of Three Rivers, MI, and daughters-in-law Dona Modrzynski of Poteet, TX, and Debra Modrzynski, of Indian River, MI, as well as special in-laws James (Linda) Modrzynski of Manistee, MI.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers-in-law (Stanley, Jr., Henry and Clement), 3 sisters-in-law (baby Esther, Frances/Fano and Genevive), 2 adult sons David (Dona), James (Debra), an infant son, John, and her cousin, Eileen (Klingshirn) Darga, who she considered a “sister.”

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 545 S. Third St., Rogers City, MI on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 11 a.m., followed by interment at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Rogers City, MI.

In appreciation for the wonderful care provided by Gentiva Hospice to both Raymond and Caroline, please feel free to make a donation to the hospice of your choice in their memory.

