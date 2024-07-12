Obituary: Hugh Clifton Wilson

Hugh Clifton Wilson, 91, of Three Rivers, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at Centrica Rose Arbor Place.

He was born April 10, 1933 in Kenton, Ohio, the son of Hugh C. and Marjorie (Frost) Wilson.

Hugh served his country in the United States Air Force and served with honor.

He went on to become a car salesman and manager in Kalamazoo, and ultimately Florida, where he retired.

In 1984 Hugh married Shirley Variell; they enjoyed camping, traveling, and going to flea markets together.

He was an avid reader, proficient at crossword puzzles, great storyteller, and beloved uncle.

He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Shirley Wilson, son, Mark Wilson; brother, Joseph (Henritta) Wilson; niece, Debra C. Quinn.

Remaining to cherish his memory are his niece and primary caregiver, Julie Lambert; daughters, Marjorie Punchie and Kandice Kelly; stepchildren, John Smith and Sherri (Doug) Arnold; nieces and nephews, Carla Wilson, Bill (Tina) Wilson, Karen (Earl) Young, Cheryl Soutar, and Brent (Terri) Wilson; grandchildren, Staci (Levi) Moss, Traci (Jacob) Langenbach, Graci (Tom) Miller, Casey Arnold, Jacob Smith, and Hayden (Tiffany) Dudley. A special thank you to those who came over to help take care of him in our time of need.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 10, 2024 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at 815 Arnold St., Three Rivers. He will be laid to rest at Ft. Custer National Cemetery, 15501 Dickman Rd., Augusta, MI 49012.

Donations in Hugh’s memory may be directed to his family in care of Julie Lambert. Envelopes are available at Hohner Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com.