Obituary: Charles Hammock Jr.

Charles Hammock, Jr., age 83 of Farwell, formerly of Detroit, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, December 6, 2024. On April 1, 1941, Charles was born to Charles and Cora (Trice) Hammock, Sr. in Thomaston, GA. Throughout his life, Charles enjoyed learning new skills and hobbies, becoming a “jack of all trades”. He had a great passion for woodworking—and greatly enjoyed creating beautiful, handcrafted walking sticks to share with anyone that needed one. Another passion Charles had was that of art—having gained notoriety for having his likeness painted on one of Detroit’s most recognizable murals located at 7 Mile and Gratiot Ave. titled “Guardians of the Neighborhood” which was created by his good friend Pat Perry. Charles’ caring personality and polite conversation was enjoyed by all that got to know him, whether it was through his “Guardian of the Neighborhood” role or over a game of euchre or poker, he was a great friend that will be dearly missed by many.

Charles is survived by his sisters Lucille Gray and Betty Snipes, his brother Eugene Hammock, many nieces and nephews, and his large, adopted family of Dawn and Ken Saunders, Libby and Roy Soldan, Ashley Smazel and Crystal Rose, his wonderful caregiver Sarah Elijah, and many dear friends. Charles was preceded in death by his daughter Tammy Maria Hammock, his wife Deborah Hammock, his parents Charles and Cora Hammock, Sr., his brothers Tom, Will, George, Ernest, Collier, and Issac, his sisters Rose, Virginia, Laura Lee, Margaret, and Margie, and his dear caregiver Denise Smarsh.

A funeral service in honor of Charles will take place on Thursday, December 12, 2024 at the Farwell Chapel of the Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home at 1:00 PM with his adopted family members Dawn and Ken Saunders officiating. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:00 AM to the time of service at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow services in the Garfield township Cemetery. Memorial contributions in honor of Charles may be directed to Dawn Saunders to manage Charles’ final expenses. For those unable to attend services, online condolences and memories of Charles may be shared on his tribute page at www.stephenson-wyman.com

Like this: Like Loading...