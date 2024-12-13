Obituary: Lillian Marie Peet

Lillian Marie Peet age 90 of Clare and Farwell, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at Pioneer Golden Estates of Clare. Lillian was born in South Haven, Michigan in 1934, the daughter of Anker Smith and Mary (Tanczos) Smith. Her family moved to Benton Harbor where she attended elementary school through third grade and eventually to Allegan when she was approximately seven. When Lillian was 11, her sister Margaret was born and then Karen and Joyce.

Lillian graduated from Allegan high school in 1952. During high school, Lillian worked as a soda jerk and waitress for the “Grill” in downtown Allegan. In June of 1952 she was married to Paul Peet and eventually joined Paul in Missouri at Fort Leonard Wood Army base. In July 1953, their daughter Mary was born. After Paul’s discharge from the Army in 1954, they returned to Allegan where their family grew by four more children, Paulette, Cathy, Jim, and Phil. Lillian worked for the Rumrey Insurance Agency where she stayed for 12 years. When Paul attended seminary and became a Methodist minister, the family moved several times over the next five years living in Hopkins, Leroy, and Rosebush. Lillian worked as a secretary for the Clare radio station WCRM for a short time. The family purchased a farm north of Clare in 1969 where Lillian became an avid gardener. Lillian and Paul decided to open the “Family Shoe Mart” in Clare until the Mill End offered their shoe manager and buyer position to her where she worked until she retired over 30 years later. The family moved to their Farwell home in 1985 where Paul and Lillian lived until they’re passing.

Lillian loved to read about people, politics, and places. She and Paul traveled whenever possible and made new friends along the way. Lillian had a passion for letter writing and never missed a birthday, anniversary, or Christmas. Ever! Even after her 90th birthday party in September, Lillian made a commitment to write a thank you to everyone who attended. Whether you were family or friend, you were never forgotten. Lillian was passionate and caring and loved you to the end.

Surviving Lillian are her four loving children; Mary McArthur and Alger Smock of Clare, Michigan, Paulette Peet and Mike Clouse of Blanchard, Michigan, Cathy Misky of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan and Philip Peet and wife Elaine of Centralia, Washington, daughter-in-law, Barbara (James Paul) Peet of Saginaw, Michigan, twenty-one grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, one sister, Karen Nelson and husband Max of Oklahoma, plus numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Lillian also was preceded in death by her parents, one son, James Paul Peet, two grandchildren; Jamie Witbeck and Joseph McNerney and two sisters; Margo Bridgeman and Joyce Hale.

Funeral services honoring Lillian will be held Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day-Saints-Harrison Branch, 1125 Byfield Drive, Harrison, Michigan 48625. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 14, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Graveside services will take place on Monday, December 16, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. from Salt River Cemetery, Coe Township, Isabella County. Memorial gifts in memory of Lillian may be considered to: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day-Saints, Humanitarian Fund. To share an online memory or condolence with Lillian’s family, please visit: www.clarkstocking.com. Arrangements for Lillian are entrusted with Clark-Stocking Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service (989)539-7810.

