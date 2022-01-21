Christopher J. Schafer, age 58 of Farwell, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022 at McLaren Central Michigan in Mt. Pleasant. Christopher was born the son of Everett and Betty (Elkins) Schafer on November 16, 1963 in Mt. Pleasant. He was united in marriage to Lola I. McGahan on June 12, 2010. Christopher had worked at Delfield in the production department for 26 years. Christopher had spent most of his life around the Beal City area. He loved following the Detroit Tigers and Red Wings and was a huge animal lover.

Christopher is survived by his wife Lola; his mother Betty Schafer of Beal City; siblings Wendy Sue (Steve) Hovey of Beal City, Randy (Cathy) Schafer of Beal City, Cathy (Ed) Cain of Horton and Todd (Christine) Schafer of Beal City and many nieces and nephews. Christopher was predeceased by his father Everett on August 6, 2021.

In keeping with Christopher’s wishes cremation has taken place and was handled by the Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Animal Shelter of your choice. On-line condolences may be left at www.stephenson-wyman.com

