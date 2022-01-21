Teresa Ann Chaffee 53 of Rosebush, Michigan passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Medilodge of Clare. Teresa was born September 23, 1968 in Gladwin, Michigan the daughter of Elmer LeRoy Curns and Annette Judy (Henry) Curns. Teresa graduated from Farwell High School, Farwell_, Michigan in 1986. Teresa continued her education and two-year certificate from Mid Michigan College, Harrison. Teresa was united in marriage to Mr. Kenneth Lee Chaffee on October 18, 1998 in Farwell, Michigan. Mr. Chaffee preceded Teresa in death on November 21, 2012 after fourteen years of marriage.

Mrs. Chaffee had resided in Rosebush since 2020, moving from Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Teresa had worked as a paraprofessional with Farwell Area Schools, Farwell for over four years. She also worked over twenty years as a Direct Care Worker. Teresa’s greatest pastime was spent with her grandchildren as they were her entire life. She enjoyed watching home cooking shows and home improvement shows, reading romance novels, collecting frogs and attending festivals with her family.

Surviving Mrs. Chaffee is her mother, Judy Curns of Lake George, Michigan, her four children; Alicia Andrew of Mt. Pleasant, Darrin Curns and wife Mandy of Mt. Pleasant, Stacey Wood of Harrison and Jeff Wood of Mt. Pleasant, five grandchildren; Emmie Curns, Carter Curns, Aiden Andrew, Koltyn Eichhorn and Cameron Curns, five siblings; Tammy Parker of Farwell, Betty Jo Miller of Corpus Christi, Texas, Elmer Curns and Toni Howey of Lake George, Robert Curns and wife Angie of Harrison and Nikki Meinhardt and John of Cadillac, Michigan, plus many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Celebration of Life services for Mrs. Chaffee will be held Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. from Stocking Funeral Home, 165 West Oak Street, Harrison with Pastor G. Thomas Vaughn officiating. A time of gathering will take place on Sunday, January 30, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. until time of service. Inurnment will be in Lincoln Township Cemetery, Lake George. Memorial gifts in memory of Teresa may be considered to the Chaffee Family, in care of Alicia M. Andrew. To share an online memory or condolence with Teresa’s family, please visit: www.stockingfuneralhome.com. Arrangements for Mrs. Chaffee are entrusted with Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison (989)539-7810.

