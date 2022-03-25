DARELL CLINTON DUNKLE

SEPTEMBER 2, 1946 – JANUARY 10, 2022

Darell Clinton Dunkle age 75 of Harrison, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Monday, January 10, 2022. Darell was born the son of Myron “Bud” Earl Dunkle and Leone (Winchell) Dunkle on September 2, 1946, in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. Darell graduated from Farwell Area Schools in 1964. After graduating high school, Darell attended Ferris State University of Big Rapids, Michigan for two years. He then enlisted in the United States Army on June 28, 1967, and served his country during the Vietnam War, upon completing his obligation to the United States Army, he transferred to the Army National Guard. Mr. Dunkle was a student teacher after returning home from the military, but found he required a more challenging job, so he began his long-time career in auctioneering in 1965 at Wolverine Stockyards of St. Johns, Michigan and Clare, Michigan. He continued in his profession until 2017 when his health wouldn’t allow him to travel and work the long hours required. Darell was the President-Owner and Auctioneer for Darell Dunkle and Associates Auctioneers Inc. specializing in: Construction, Pipeline, Landscape, Forestry, Sawmills, Trucking, and energy.

Mr. Dunkle was united in marriage to the former Janet Katherine Hecker on December 28, 1985, at First Congregational United Church of Christ, Harrison. Darell had resided permanently in Harrison since 1994, moving from Suttons Bay, Michigan. He was a friend and attendee of First Congregational United Church of Christ, Harrison, Licensed Auctioneer with the State of Michigan and many other states, a member of the Certified Appraisers Guild of America, Life Member of the American Quarter Horse Association, Life Member of the National Rifle Association, a member of the American Legion Post 404, Harrison, and a member of the 40et8 Voiture 767 of Temple. Darell was a past member of: Michigan Auctioneers Association as well as the National Auctioneers Association, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3977 of Clare, Harrison Moose Lodge and Family Center #2235 and Independent Order of Odd Fellows #333, of Clare. Darell loved camping and trail riding on his horse at the farm and on state land plus on the many trails around their winter home in Floral City, Florida. Darell will be remembered for his passion and love of horses and beef cattle, being a true gentleman, cowboy, businessman and his unending generosity to others. Mr. Dunkle was an avid collector of cowboy boots, saddles, cowboy hats, western belts, guns, knives and miniature model construction equipment.

Surviving Darell is his best friend and wife of thirty-six years, Mrs. Janet Katherine Dunkle of Harrison, one daughter, Jill Nartker and husband Tony of Gladwin, Michigan, one granddaughter, Chevy Nartker of Gladwin, his sister, Diane McConnell and husband John of Farwell, one brother in-law, Tom Hecker and wife Barb of Harrison. He was Uncle Dunk to many loving nieces, nephews and extended family and friends, and caregiver and loyal friend to his beloved dog, Buster. Darell was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Delos “Dee” Dunkle.

Life Celebration services and Military Honors for Mr. Dunkle will take place on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. from Clare Church of the Nazarene, 10160 South Grant Avenue, Clare, Michigan 48617, with Pastor Jim Young officiating and American Legion Post 404 Honor Guard and Department of the Army performing military honors. A time of gathering will be held Friday, April 1, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. Inurnment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Harrison. Memorial gifts in memory of Darell may be considered to: Hospice of Michigan, 932 North Mitchell Street, Cadillac, Michigan 49601 or Clare County Senior Services, 225 West Main Street, Harrison, Michigan 48625. To share an online memory or condolence with Darell’s family, please visit: www.stockingfuneralhome.com. Arrangements and care of Mr. Dunkle and his family are entrusted with Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison (989)539-7810.

