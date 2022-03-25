Marcy Susan Wonsey- age 47 passed away on Saturday, March 12th, 2022. Marcy was born on April 12th, 1974, in Lansing, Michigan to parents Perry and Marjorie (Phillips) Railer. Marcy grew up in Lansing until 1988 after which she moved to Clare County.

She was married to Chad Wonsey on May 17th, 1996, and was a devoted homemaker who loved cooking, baking, and taking care of her family. Marcy is survived by her children; Chad Johnson (Alisha) of Farwell, Josh King (Hannah) of Harrison, Autumn Wonsey of Harrison, and Chelsae King of Farwell, grandchildren; Adyson, Harlee, Jaxon, and Hayden, brothers; James Railer (Irene), and Mike Railer.

Marcy was preceded in death by her husband Chad in February 2021, and by her parents. Honoring Marcy’s wishes, a cremation has taken place with a Celebration of Life being planned for a later date. Arrangements were handled by Campbell Stocking Funeral Home in Farwell.

