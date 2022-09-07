Obituary: David Bennie Waanders, 90

David Bennie Waanders, 90, lifelong resident of Allegan, MI passed away peacefully Friday, September 2, 2022, at Allegan County Medical Care Community where he had resided for the past five and a half years. Born August 24, 1932, he was the son of the late Benjamin Gerrit and Hilda Florence (Glaze) Waanders. Dave graduated from Allegan High School in 1951. Two years later, on February 7, 1953, he married Irene Ann Carns and together they have raised three children, Jane, Chuck and Mark. Dave was a member of the Allegan United Methodist Church for 79 years joining at age eleven.

Dave began working with his father at the age of 14 driving a dump truck, at the time the company was called Ben Waanders, and is now Waanders Concrete, where he worked with his sons, Mark and Chuck. During his senior year of high school, he built bins for the mixing plant and earned credit toward graduation. Dave’s strong work ethic was non-stop throughout his life and, even after retirement, he never really stopped working, he always had a project. He loved to help Irene at the fairgrounds. Not being able to run the heavy equipment any more didn’t deter Dave. He could be found working in the yard, and riding his golf cart with his dog Max. Basically, if there was a motor and wheels, that’s where he’d be.

Dave had many interests and hobbies outside of work. Some of his favorite pastimes were going camping, square dancing, and going to Florida. Dave also enjoyed listening to old time country music. He enjoyed having coffee with his buddies in the mornings and afternoons; a tradition that started at Ruby’s and ended up at Village Inn. Even after suffering a stroke, Dave’s daughter Jane, made sure to take him. He was always on the lookout for goodies to satisfy his sweet tooth at the office, made by his daughters in law, Mary and Bridget. Throughout his life Dave could be a bit of a rascal. This was true even during his years at Allegan Medical Care Community where he found great joy in tormenting the staff. He kept his sense of humor, up to the end.

In addition to his wife of sixty-nine years, Irene, he is survived by his children, Jane Waanders (Lon Hoyer), Charles (Mary Ann) Waanders and Mark (Bridget) Waanders; grandchildren, Andrew (Lisa) Waanders, Sarah (Adam) Azar, Brittany (Justin) Nahikian, Gerrit Waanders and Gage (Kana) Waanders; great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Abigail, Elowyn, Everlie and Blake Waanders, Piper and Palmer Nahikian and Jack and Max Azar; brother, Fred (Judy) Waanders; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Waanders; and his sister, Carrol J. Germain.

The family will receive friends at Gorden Funeral Residence, Allegan Chapel, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A funeral service will take place at Allegan United Methodist Church on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM with interment following at Hudson Corners Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Allegan United Methodist Church, 409 Trowbridge Street, Allegan, MI 49010; Wings Home, 530 Linn Street, Allegan, MI 49010; or Allegan County Medical Care Community, 3265 122nd Avenue, Allegan, MI 49010.