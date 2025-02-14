Obituary: David Theodore Kurtz

David Theodore Kurtz, born May 22, 1952, of Albion, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Feb. 6, 2025, at Allegra Nursing and Rehab in Jackson, Michigan. He was 72 years old.

David was the eldest child of Theodore and Lucille Kurtz. He attended Albion Public Schools and Albion College before being drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served for several years. During his military service, he was stationed in Germany and served in the Military Police.

After completing his military service, David returned to Michigan and settled in Adrian, where he worked as a resident unit officer at the Gus Harrison Facility for the Michigan Department of Corrections. Later, he moved to Seattle, Washington, where he managed a security agency.

David had a deep love for sports, especially the Detroit Lions, and he enjoyed playing golf whenever he had the opportunity.

He leaves behind many loved ones to cherish his memory, including his children: sons David Kurtz, Damian Kurtz, and Desiree Guzman; stepsons James and Howard Tamas; and daughters Shantell Samons, Tamara Samons, Tiffany (Justin) Keely, and Kiyana Young; his sister, Sharon Kurtz; brothers Tim (Carolyn) Kurtz and Joseph (Chizyuo) Kurtz and several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

In 1988, David was blessed to connect with his biological family. He is survived by his mother, Willa Walker, and brothers Larry Willis and Marvin Walker and sister Augustini Hampton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Lucille Kurtz, as well as his brothers Charles Walker and Kenneth Coleman.

David’s life, service, and love for family will always be remembered.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at the American Legion Post #55 at noon.