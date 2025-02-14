Obituary: Roland A. Coats

Roland A. Coats, 87, of Spring Lake, Michigan passed away peacefully on Feb. 7, 2025. Roland was born on Oct. 12, 1937, to Ralph and Ruth (Bunday) Coats in Marshall, Michigan.

Roland spotted the love of his life, Fern (Watson) Coats and knew she would be his wife. They were married on Oct 8, 1960, at the Marshall United Methodist Church just six months after meeting and would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in October of this year.

Roland was a veteran, having served in the National Guard. He then worked for 35 years for the Kellogg Company, retiring in May of 1996.

Other organizations that Roland was involved in were Moose Lodge #676, Kellogg 25-year club, and was a member of the Marshall United Methodist Church.

Roland and Fern loved to travel and he had a map lined with all of the roads they have travelled on in the USA. They also have been to Hawaii, Alaska, England, Ireland, and Scotland; they treasured their traveling time together. Roland also enjoyed reading, Jigsaw puzzles (which Stacy loved and Rhonda never understood), and was especially partial to his chocolate shakes and fries. He sure had a sweet tooth!

Roland was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Raymond.

Surviving are his wife, Fern; daughters Rhonda (Tim) McPherson of Spring Lake, Michigan, Stacy (Mark) Cutler of O’Fallon Illinois; Sisters-in-law Joy Chambers and Shirley Coats; and several nieces and nephews.

There was a graveside service at Oakridge Cemetery on Wednesday, Feb. 12 followed by a gathering at Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services to share memories and celebrate Roland’s life.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Association or St Jude’s hospital for Children. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Please visit https://www.kempffuneralhome.com to view the online obituary, to sign the online guestbook, to share memories and pictures with the family.