Obituary: Deborah L. Herwarth

Deborah L. Herwarth passed away on Aug. 11, 2024. She was born on May 03, 1957, in Albion, Michigan to Billy and Dolores Hurdelbrink.

Deborah enjoyed bowling, golf, and volleyball. She was a member of Professional Business Women and Albion Rotary Club. Deborah was an avid volunteer in the community. She worked for BlueOx Credit Union and was well known in the community. She was also a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She found enjoyment when she was surrounded by people.

She is survived by her daughter, Kristy (Bob) Hemminger; son, James (Jenny) Herwarth; granddaughters, Ashley (Zachery) Potter, Chelsea Hemminger, and Chloe Hemminger; mother, Dolores (Jim) Manthei; sisters, Dana (Terry) Anderla, Dagmar (Dave) McKinney, Dawn Hawks, Diana (Bob) Siscoe; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Deborah is preceded in death by her husband, James C. Herwarth; father, Billy Hurdelbrink; brother-in-law, Ed Hawks, and brother, David Hurdelbrink.

A visitation for Deborah was held Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, at J. Kevin Tidd Funeral Home, 811 Finley Dr, Albion, Michigan 49224. Services will be Friday Aug. 16, 2024, with visitation at 11 a.m. with the funeral service at noon at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 100 Luther Blvd., Albion, MI 49224. Deborah will be laid to rest at Albion Memory Gardens, in Albion,. A luncheon will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church following services.

Contributions in Deborah’s memory may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 100 Luther Blvd., Albion, Michigan 49224, https://stpaulalbion.org/online-giving/.

