Obituary: Lawrence Gene “Larry” Slaughter

Lawrence Gene “Larry” Slaughter, 96, of Elkhart, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2024, at his home surrounded by loving family. He was born on October 6, 1927, in Albion, MI, to the late William James and Jennie Bertha (Austin) Slaughter. On May 27, 1972, Larry married the love of his life, Beverly (Arnold) McMillan, in Elkhart.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Beverly Slaughter; children, L. Scot (Stephanie) Slaughter, Trudy (Jeffrey) Morse, and Peggy (Merv) Jarrett; bonus children, Alan (Patty) McMillan, and R. Sue (Steve) Dolby; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Lucy Slaughter, Carol Schumacher, and June Breth; brother-in-law, Bill Arnold; numerous nieces and nephews; and a loving host of extended family, friends, and acquaintances.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his daughters, Penny Foote, and Patty Slaughter; brothers, Hurley, William, Truman, Edwin, Ivan, Norman, and Robert Slaughter; sisters, Margaret Stull, and Lucille Porter; and brothers-in-law, Jim, Dick, and Ron Arnold.

Services for Larry will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at Billings Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10 AM and a funeral service to immediately follow beginning at 11 AM. Pastor Tracy Rose-Love of Hillcrest United Methodist Church will officiate. Later that day, burial and graveside services with military honors will be rendered at 3 PM at Constantine Township Cemetery in Constantine, MI.

Larry proudly served in the United States Army from 1946 to 1947. After separation, he worked in many managerial positions in Constantine, from filling stations and an oil company to a tow and wreckage company. Larry also was a volunteer firefighter for both Constantine and White Pigeon, MI, for many years. Finally, he ended up in Elkhart where he worked for Elkhart Community Schools as a Custodial Supervisor for 24 years until his retirement in March 1995.

Larry was also a longtime attendee of Hillcrest United Methodist Church, having served as a trustee and a member of the Primetime Group. He was active in his faith and enjoyed being in the presence of those who shared the Lord’s words of hope and comfort.

In Larry’s spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, watching various sports, and working in his yard. Most importantly, Larry loved spending time with his family and friends, as each person meant the world to him.

Larry, along with all the love and joy he shared, will be dearly missed by those whose hearts he touched throughout his life.

Memorial donations made in Larry’s honor can be directed to the Constantine Fire Department, 180 W Water St, Constantine, MI 49042, Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 4206 E Bristol St, Elkhart, IN 46514, of to Caring Cove Hospice, 3120 N Home St, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

Like this: Like Loading...