Obituary: Debra Lynn Mellen

Debra Lynn Mellen, age 65, of Three Rivers, Michigan passed away June 26, 2024 at her home. She was born August 29, 1958, a daughter to Earl and Ella Maude (Bean) Schultz. Debra was a lifelong Three Rivers resident and attended Three Rivers High School. She worked for over 30 years as a Medical Assistant for Dr. Shoon Hi Lee in Three Rivers. Debra will always be known as the Penguin Lady with her impressive penguin collection, over 6,000 items from stickers to figurines, pictures to blankets, she had it all. She also has a passion for purple, her favorite color, and would do anything to get whatever she could in purple. Debra was also a jokester and an animal lover. She has four cats that will miss her greatly- Baby Girl, Cain, Azrael and Oreo. In her backyard, there was a wildlife “sanctuary” where all animals could enjoy a snack and she would enjoy watching them. She was incredibly patriotic and would be thrilled to know her Celebration of Life is to be on America’s Independence Day. Debra loved to decorate for every holiday. Debra had a faith based mind in Christianity, we couldn’t speak about Debra without bringing up her big warm heart. She was so kind and helpful to all she met. Most of all she loved her son. They had an extremely special bond that not many know. Debra is survived by her son: Chad (Debra Ford) Schultz of Three Rivers, MI; Sister-In-Law: Jean Swinehart of Washington, IN; Special nieces: Patricia Wagner of Florida, Renee and her daughter Chesney; Special Great Great Niece: Libby Young; Her boys: George, Dave, Andy and Tyler; Several Nieces and Nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Norman Swinehart, Keith and Nancy Daily, Dave and Janet Williams, Dwayne Swinehart; Nephew: Michael Williams. The family wishes to show their greatest appreciation to the Lee Family, for the honor and kindness they have shown to Debra and family over the years. They also wish to thank Centrica Hospice for the care she received. In accordance with her wishes cremation has taken place. The family will receive guests for a Celebration of Life, Thursday, July 4, 2024, at 12:00 PM-2:00 PM at Ray Funeral Services. Memorial donations may be directed to the family. Ray Funeral Services, 305 Rock River Ave., Three Rivers, MI 49093, 269-278-1515, has been entrusted with the care of Debra. Please visit www.rayfuneralservices.com to Gather and celebrate Debra’s life.

