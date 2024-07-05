Obituary: Donald Arthur Rollins, Jr.

Donald Arthur Rollins, Jr., passed away May 21, 2024 at 91 years old at his home in California. He was born May 20, 1933 a son to Donald and Barbara (Hunt) Rollins, Sr. He graduated from Three Rivers High School and obtained his degree in Engineering at Michigan State University. He worked for Hughes Aircraft Company in California for 29 years, as an Electronic Radiator Design Engineer. Don may have moved out of Three Rivers, Michigan, in his 20s, but he would return for class reunions, as well as staying in touch with many of his Three Rivers friends and classmates. Don is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Kay Rollins; four children; nine grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren. In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place. There will be a graveside service on July 2, 2024 at 9:30AM at Riverside Cemetery in Three Rivers, MI. Ray Funeral Services, 305 Rock River Ave., Three Rivers, MI 49093, 269-278-1515, has been entrusted with the Michigan Services. Please visit www.rayfuneralservices.com to share and gather in Don’s Memory.

