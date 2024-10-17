Obituary: Dolores Agnes Rohloff

Dolores Agnes Rohloff, born in Detroit, MI, on August 17, 1932, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2024, in Kalamazoo, MI, surrounded by her loving family. She was a beloved daughter of Raymond and Dorothy (Pilbeam) Selkirk.

Dolores will be fondly remembered for her boundless generosity and unwavering love toward her family and friends. Her kindness and selflessness touched the lives of so many, and her nurturing spirit was at the heart of everything she did.

In September 1959, Dolores married the love of her life, Norman Rohloff. Together, they built a beautiful life in Kalamazoo, MI, where they raised three children and shared 57 wonderful years together before Norman’s passing in 2016.

As a young woman, Dolores worked as a comptometer for Sutherland’s in Kalamazoo until the birth of her first child. Her true passion, however, was caring for others. Over the years, Dolores became a foster parent to more than 70 babies and lovingly babysat numerous children in the community, always extending her heart and home.

Dolores also devoted much of her life to running her family’s business, Selkirk Lake Mobile-Park and Campground. From renting boats and selling ice cream in her youth to managing the campground from 1975, she officially took over from her parents in 1992. She was happiest outdoors, often found mowing the lawn on her Cub Cadet or raking leaves—a task she particularly cherished in the fall.

Dolores had a special bond with many members of the Gun Lake Native American Tribe and treasured her time spent at local casinos. She and Norman also spent their winters in Las Vegas, creating many cherished memories together.

A caregiver at heart, Dolores adored animals, especially her shih tzu puppies, the most recent being her beloved Dolly. Her warmth extended beyond her family to all her fur babies, who were always close by her side.

Dolores was preceded in death by her loving husband, Norman Rohloff; her parents; and her brother, Richard “Dick” Selkirk.

Left to honor her memory are her children: Denise Rohloff, Diann Rohloff, and Eric (Patti) Rohloff; her sister, Jerolyn Selkirk; her grandchildren: Jonathan and Michael (Rein) Foster, Blade, Logan (Alexa), Brock, and Holden Rohloff; honorary daughter, Kelly Grimm; her many cherished nieces and nephews; and her beloved shih tzu, Dolly and cat, Lily.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dolores’s memory to your favorite local animal charity or organization.

Dolores’s family, friends, and all who knew her will forever remember her generous heart, her love of animals, and the deep care she gave to everyone in her life.

In accordance with the family’s wishes a public time of visitation will be held at Avink, McCowen & Secord Funeral Home, 120 South Woodhams Street, Plainwell, MI 49080 on Monday, October 14, 2024, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Dolores will be laid to rest with Norman during a private committal service at Elmwood Cemetery.

