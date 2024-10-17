Allegan swim & dive beats Marshall

The Allegan girls swim & dive team continued its strong season with a 109-75 win over Marshall on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

The Tigers remained perfect in the league at 5-0.

Allegan delivered outstanding individual performances, with Mari Nistal Palacios claiming first place in the 100-yard backstroke and the 200 IM. Eliza DeLaet added to the Tigers’ victories with a win in the 100 butterfly, while Maddie Antkoviak took top honors in the 500 freestyle.

Bailee Dilley led the way in diving, Lizzy Ehrich secured wins in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke and Grace Kelley triumphed in the 200 freestyle.

In relay events, Allegan showcased their depth by going one-two in two of the three relays.

The medley relay team of Lilli Kelley, Lizzy Ehrich, Eliza DeLaet, and Zoey Hammer took first, as did the 200 freestyle relay team of Bella Festerling, Grace Kelley, Eliza DeLaet, and Odessa Barnhart.

Closing out the meet in dominating fashion, the 400 freestyle relay team of Lilli Kelley, Odessa Barnhart, Maddie Antkoviak, and Mari Nistal Palacios added yet another victory to Allegan’s tally.

“With the season progressing, the girls are building momentum, driven by their strong work ethic and unshakable team spirit,” Allegan coach Carol Gephart said. “The girls are training hard, are inspired and are truly working together as a team. Spirits are high as the team prepares for its next meet.”

